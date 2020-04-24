Left Menu
Self-reliance biggest lesson of COVID-19 crisis: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday said that the biggest lesson that the coronavirus crisis has taught the country is to become self-reliant.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 24-04-2020 11:56 IST | Created: 24-04-2020 11:56 IST
Self-reliance biggest lesson of COVID-19 crisis: PM Modi
Prime Minister Narendra Modi interacting with Sarpanchs from across the nation via video conferencing on Friday.. Image Credit: ANI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday said that the biggest lesson that the coronavirus crisis has taught the country is to become self-reliant. "The corona crisis has given us its biggest message, that we have to become self-reliant. Villages, districts and states at their levels as well the country should be self-dependent for their needs. This has become very essential," the Prime Minister said while interacting with Sarpanchs from across the nation via video conferencing, on the occasion of Panchayati Raj Diwas.

He also launched a unified e-GramSwaraj Portal and Mobile App and 'Swamitva Scheme'. E-GramSwaraj Portal, which is an initiative of the Ministry of Panchayati Raj that will provide the Gram Panchayats with a single interface to prepare and implement their Gram Panchayat Development Plan (GPDP). 'Swamitva Scheme' will ensure the demarcation of inhabited land in rural areas with the use of the latest surveying methods including the use of drones. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

