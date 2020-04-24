Left Menu
Plasma therapy trials in Delhi have given promising results: Kejriwal

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Friday said that the plasma therapy trials on four COVID-19 patients of Lok Nayak Jai Prakash Narayan (LNJP) hospital have given encouraging results.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 24-04-2020 13:32 IST | Created: 24-04-2020 13:32 IST
Arvind Kejriwal with Dr SK Sarin at the video-conference on Friday. Photo/ANI. Image Credit: ANI

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Friday said that the plasma therapy trials on four COVID-19 patients of Lok Nayak Jai Prakash Narayan (LNJP) hospital have given encouraging results. "The Central Government had given us permission only for limited trials of plasma therapy on serious patients at LNJP hospital. In the last few days, we have tried plasma therapy on four patients at LNJP hospital and till now the results are encouraging," said Kejriwal in a video-conference.

During the conference, Dr SK Sarin, Director, Institute of Liver and Biliary Science, Delhi said that till now the results have been encouraging, and two-three more people may be given plasma therapy on Friday. "We are happy with the positive results in the four patients. Blood and plasma are ready for two-three other patients that we have at LNJP hospital, we may give them the plasma therapy today," said Dr Sarin, who is overseeing the entire process of the trial.

The Delhi government on April 14 had sought permission from the Central Government for the trial and two days later it was granted . The Chief Minister in today's video-conference said, "If in the next two-three days too, we see a positive result then next week we will seek permission from the Central Government to give plasma therapy to all COVID-19 serious patients in Delhi hospitals." (ANI)

