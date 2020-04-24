Left Menu
Development News Edition

HC asks Centre, Delhi govt to ensure pregnant women face no barriers during lockdown

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 24-04-2020 14:46 IST | Created: 24-04-2020 14:46 IST
HC asks Centre, Delhi govt to ensure pregnant women face no barriers during lockdown

The Delhi High Court has asked the Centre and the Delhi government to work in tandem to ensure that pregnant women and their family members in coronavirus hotspots face no barriers during the lockdown. A bench of Justices Hima Kohli and Subramonium Prasad, which conducted the hearing through video conferencing, directed the Delhi government to ensure that the helpline number proposed to be set up within two days for assisting senior citizens during the pandemic are also made available for pregnant women.

“The helpline number shall be publicised adequately in the newspapers and the social media as also through the Delhi Police, wherever possible," the court order said. "Union of India and Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi shall work in tandem to make sure that no barriers are faced by pregnant ladies and their family members residing in hot spots during the lockdown,” said the order passed on April 22 and uploaded on the court's website this afternoon.

The court passed the order while disposing of a petition by charitable trust SAMA - Resource Group For Women and Health claiming denial of healthcare and delivery / child birth services to pregnant women in Delhi and the barriers faced by them and their families in the wake of COVID-19 pandemic and the lockdown declared by the Central and state governments. The court noted that the guidelines issued by the Ministry of Home Affairs for enabling delivery of essential health services during the pandemic, which include care during pregnancy and child birth, besides prevention and management of communicable diseases, treatment of chronic diseases to avoid complications and for addressing other emergencies.

Petitioner's advocate Vrinda Grover submitted that the government has directed all front-line workers of sub-health and wellness centres to maintain a list of persons to whom essential services have to be extended, like pregnant women and those who have recently delivered infants. She also said auxiliary nursing mid-wives (ANM) and Asha workers must ensure that pregnant women in the last trimester are contacted to ascertain their status. She contended that despite extensive guidelines laid down by the Centre, services on ground are not readily available.

The petition sought direction for proper coordination between the concerned departments of the Centre and Delhi government so that a nodal officer is appointed in every COVID-19 hotspot, whose contact number is made public and a dedicated helpline is set up for pregnant women seeking essential health services, which includes arranging transportation to and from the hospital and securing movement passes. Advocate Anupam Srivastava, representing Delhi government, told the court that the authorities have no objection if the helpline proposed to be set up for senior citizens, in terms of an earlier order of the high court, is also made available for pregnant women to access medical facilities and to arrange transportation for them to visit hospitals for check-ups, delivery and post-delivery consultation.

He also said a sufficient number of Asha workers and ANMs will be made available so that they can reach pregnant women, particularly those who are in the high risk category for a follow up and in the last trimester. Central government standing counsel Rajesh Gogna assured the court that necessary compliances shall be made and the coordination between the Asha workers and ANMs shall be seamless.

TRENDING

Birth of 'Snowman' at edge of solar system

IndiGo CEO Ronojoy Dutta rolls back pay cut in April salary of employees; says decision taken in deference to govt wishes.

Vodafone-Idea shares jump 15 pc as Vodafone Group makes about Rs 1,530 cr accelerated payment

EXCLUSIVE-Two SpiceJet lessors in talks to reclaim planes over missed payments - sources

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Videos

Latest News

Rohit Sharma reveals his best five moments with Sachin Tendulkar

As former Indian batsman Sachin Tendulkar celebrates his 47th birthday today, Rohit Sharma on Friday wished the Master Blaster by revealing the best five moments with him. Rohit Sharma had received his first Test cap from Tendulkar at the E...

Rohit Sharma reveals his best five moments with Sachin Tendulkar

As former Indian batsman Sachin Tendulkar celebrates his 47th birthday today, Rohit Sharma on Friday wished the Master Blaster by revealing the best five moments with him. Rohit Sharma had received his first Test cap from Tendulkar at the E...

Grateful to SC for upholding constitutional right to report, broadcast: Arnab Goswami

Republic TV editor-in-chief Arnab Goswami on Friday said that he is deeply grateful to the Supreme Court for upholding his constitutional right to report and broadcast, and for granting him protection from arrest in connection with several ...

FEATURE-Warming climate and Arctic gas push threaten Russia's reindeer herders

By Alec Luhn YAMAL-NENETS AUTONOMOUS DISTRICT, Russia, April 24 Thomson Reuters Foundation - The flare stack at the Yarudeiskoye gas well burns brightly through the long Arctic night, lighting up the treeless tundra in northern Russia as co...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020