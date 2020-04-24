18 new COVID-19 cases in K'taka, state count at 463

With 18 new COVID-19 cases reported in Karnataka, the total number of positive cases in the state has risen to 463, said State Government on Friday. The total new cases include 11 from Bengaluru urban.

According to the morning bulletin issued by the state government, the total confirmed cases in the state include 18 deaths and 150 discharges. With 1,684 more COVID-19 cases reported in the last 24 hours, India's count of coronavirus cases has reached 23,077, said the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Friday.

Out of these, 17,610 patients are active cases and 4,749 cases have been cured or discharged and migrated. As many as 718 deaths have been reported till now. (ANI)