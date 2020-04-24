Left Menu
Udupi's fisherwoman spends her savings to feed needy amid lockdown

While several state governments and NGOs are actively working to provide essentials to the needy amid the COVID-19 lockdown, a fisherwoman in Karnataka's Udupi has proved that even a small gesture of help for others can make a huge difference in the society.

ANI | Udupi (Karnataka) | Updated: 24-04-2020 16:43 IST
Udupi's fisherwoman spends her savings to feed needy amid lockdown
Fisherwoman Sharadakka (Right). Image Credit: ANI

While several state governments and NGOs are actively working to provide essentials to the needy amid the COVID-19 lockdown, a fisherwoman in Karnataka's Udupi has proved that even a small gesture of help for others can make a huge difference in the society. A fisherwoman, Sharadakka, distributed rice to 140 needy families in her neighbourhood during the ongoing lockdown. The contribution was made by spending all her life savings amounting to Rs 30,000. The amount was saved by her over a period of time in an effort to build a house for herself.

On Thursday Udupi Deputy Commissioner G. Jagadeesh visited her and ensured help to build her house. "Spending her meagre earnings, Sharadakka generously filled many empty stomachs amid the nation-wide lockdown, which is a matter of pride," said the Deputy Commissioner. (ANI)

