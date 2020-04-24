Left Menu
Development News Edition

Plea in HC against Arnab Goswami for 'bid to disrupt harmony'

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 24-04-2020 17:11 IST | Created: 24-04-2020 17:11 IST
Plea in HC against Arnab Goswami for 'bid to disrupt harmony'

Congress MLC Bhai Jagtap on Friday filed a petition in the Bombay High Court seeking a case to be registered against Republic TV editor-in-chief Arnab Goswami and his channel for trying to disrupt communal harmony and defame Congress president Sonia Gandhi through his show on the channel. The petition filed by Jagtap and Suraj Thakur, Maharashtra state vice president of the Indian Youth Congress, raised concerns over a segment 'Puchta hai Bharat' aired on Republic TV on April 21, in which the anchor (Goswami) unabashedly attempted to paint the Palghar lynching incident as "political and religiously backed".

"The petitioners are urging for FIR to be registered against Arnab Goswami and Republic TV for promoting enmity between religious groups. The respondent (Goswami) twisted the Palghar lynching incident and gave it a communal colour despite the government and police saying that there was no communal angle in it," the plea said. Goswami engaged in countless unfounded religious and political insinuations and also made some unfavourable remarks against Congress party leader Sonia Gandhi, the petition said.

"The verbal attacks made by Goswami are prejudicial to the maintenance of order in society, especially in such a time when the whole nation is fighting the COVID-19 pandemic. "Such drama on news channels is exceptionally toxic when there is not a single shred of communal, religious or political involvement in the killing of the two Hindu seers at Palghar," the petition said.

The petition also sought a direction restricting Goswami from appearing on the news channel or any other news channel until the investigation against him is complete. Several cases were filed against Goswami in Chhattisgarh, Rajasthan, Punjab, Telangana, Maharashtra and Jammu and Kashmir following the April 21 programme.

Goswami on Thursday approached the Supreme Court seeking interim protection from arrest and quashing of all the FIRs lodged against him. The apex court on Friday granted Goswami three weeks protection from any coercive action against him by police.

TRENDING

Birth of 'Snowman' at edge of solar system

IndiGo CEO Ronojoy Dutta rolls back pay cut in April salary of employees; says decision taken in deference to govt wishes.

Vodafone-Idea shares jump 15 pc as Vodafone Group makes about Rs 1,530 cr accelerated payment

EXCLUSIVE-Two SpiceJet lessors in talks to reclaim planes over missed payments - sources

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Videos

Latest News

Ultramarathon-Western States 100 run cancelled due to COVID-19 pandemic

The Western States 100 ultramarathon, originally scheduled for June 27, has been cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic while many other events were postponed, Ultra Trail World Tour UTWT said on Friday. The Western States 100 is the worlds...

Swedish finance minister warns coronavirus recession could to be worst since WWII

The downturn in Swedens economy could be the worst since World War Two, a government forecast showed on Friday, with gross domestic product shrinking as much as 10.The coalition government has already promised to spend 100 billion crowns 9....

Britain has set tight deadline, not moving in talks -EU's Barnier

The clock is ticking even more than before in talks on the future relationship between Britain and the European Union, but Britain is failing to move despite setting a tight timetable, the EUs chief Brexit negotiator said on Friday.Britain ...

Burberry will not take British state crisis cash to pay staff

Luxury brand Burberry will pay all its staff globally even if they are unable to work due to coronavirus crisis store or site closures, adding on Friday it will not tap a government support scheme in Britain. With Britain in a pandemic lock...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020