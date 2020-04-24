India's tally of COVID-19 cases stands at 23,452

Left Menu
With 1,752 new COVID-19 cases reported in the last 24 hours, the total number of cases surged to 23,452, said the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Friday.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 24-04-2020 19:13 IST | Created: 24-04-2020 19:13 IST
Total Number of COVID-19 cases in India stands at 23, 452: MoHFW. Image Credit: ANI

With 1,752 new COVID-19 cases reported in the last 24 hours, the total number of cases surged to 23,452, said the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Friday. Out of the total tally, 17,915 are active cases and 4,814 patients have been cured/discharged and migrated.

With 37 new deaths reported in the last 24 hours, the total number of deaths due to the deadly virus rises to 724. According to the Ministry, Maharashtra has the most number of COVID-19 cases with a tally of 6430 cases of which 840 patients have recovered and 283 patients have died due to the virus.

Gujarat stands in second place with 2,624 cases of which 258 patients have recovered and the fatalities stand at 112. Delhi stands at third position with 2376 cases, out of which 808 patients have recovered and 50 have succumbed to coronavirus. Meanwhile, Goa has seven COVID-19 cases of which all patients have recovered and no new case has been reported, according to the ministry.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on April 14 announced that the nationwide lockdown imposed due to the coronavirus pandemic would be extended till May 3 (ANI)

