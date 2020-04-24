Left Menu
Development News Edition

Combating COVID-19: 9 lakh people under surveillance across India

As many as 9,45,915 people are under community surveillance through the Integrated Disease Surveillance Programme (IDSP), as per the data revealed by Union Health and Family Welfare Ministry on Friday.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 24-04-2020 19:27 IST | Created: 24-04-2020 19:27 IST
Combating COVID-19: 9 lakh people under surveillance across India
Dr Sujeet Singh, Director, National Centre for Disease Control. . Image Credit: ANI

As many as 9,45,915 people are under community surveillance through the Integrated Disease Surveillance Programme (IDSP), as per the data revealed by Union Health and Family Welfare Ministry on Friday. Dr Sujeet Singh, Director, National Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), said: "Through our continuous efforts, we have kept over 9 lakh people, who might possibly be infected with coronavirus, on surveillance based on the data collected from 734 districts from across India. The collected data was effectively analysed through epidemiological intelligence."

"Three major steps taken by the Central government have greatly helped in containing the spread of coronavirus. These include blocking of international flights in March so that no infected person can entre India, increase in the testing capacity, and lockdown," Dr Singh told ANI. "We have created a live dashboard to see real-time surveillance. We used to directly capture from districts all data like logistics, hospitals, and quarantine and isolation beds. Through this surveillance system, we also analysed that in the future if cases increase, then how much logistics, PPE kits, manpower and resources we will need." he added.

Dr Singh said that this surveillance is aimed at creating a coordinated network in different Central ministries. "As this COVID-19 does not have any drug or vaccine so far, the only vaccine is social distancing and community surveillance. Also, the lockdown has greatly benefited in community surveillance to break the chain of transmission," added Dr Singh.

The State governments have coordinated with the Centre to work through the surveillance system. At the district level, the district surveillance network has played a major role with the help of the District Collector. "We were able to do surveillance at affected and non- affected districts, house to house search, sample collection, contact tracing and identify the hotspots, cluster containment by States and monitoring response interventions," said Dr Singh. (ANI)

TRENDING

Birth of 'Snowman' at edge of solar system

IndiGo CEO Ronojoy Dutta rolls back pay cut in April salary of employees; says decision taken in deference to govt wishes.

Vodafone-Idea shares jump 15 pc as Vodafone Group makes about Rs 1,530 cr accelerated payment

EXCLUSIVE-Two SpiceJet lessors in talks to reclaim planes over missed payments - sources

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Videos

Latest News

South Africa says over $4 bln available from IMF, W.Bank to fight COVID-19

South Africas finance minister said on Friday more than 4 billion was available from the International Monetary Fund and World Bank for the country to help it fight COVID-19, playing down worries that the money would come with onerous condi...

IMF to consider Nigeria's $3.4 bln request on April 28 - statement

The International Monetary Fund on Friday said it would meet on April 28 to consider Nigerias request for 3.4 billion in emergency financing to combat the impact of the coronavirus. Sources told Reuters that setting a date to take the reque...

Home Ministry constitutes additional IMCTs to make assessment of situation, augment states efforts to combat COVID-19

The Union Home Ministry has constituted additional Inter-Ministerial Central Teams IMCT to make assessment of the situation and augment States efforts to fight and contain the spread of COVID-19 effectively. The Centre has constituted Inter...

Ramzan moon sighted, Muslims to begin month of fasting from Saturday amid coronavirus pandemic

Ramzan, the Islamic month of prayers and fasting, will begin from Saturday in India amid a lockdown in force due to the coronavirus pandemic. The Ramzan moon was sighted on Friday, clerics said.Every year the sighting of the Ramzan moon bri...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020