Mansara Apartment being de-contained: Delhi CM

No new case has been reported from Mansara Apartment in Vasundhara Enclave and this containment zone is being de-contained, said Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Friday. "No new case in Mansara Apts in Vasundhara Enclave. Therefore, this containment zone is being de-contained. Operation Shield was successful becoz of cooperation from people living in this zone," Kejriwal tweeted.

The Delhi government has announced Operation SHIELD for the containment of coronavirus, in which 'S' stands for sealing of localities, 'H' for home quarantine, 'I' for isolation and tracing, 'E' for essential supplies, 'L' for to local sanitisation, and 'D' for door-to-door checking. There are 92 containment zones in the national capital.

The containment zones are areas where cases of COVID-19 have been detected. The containment operation includes sealing off the area with police barricades and shutting the entry and exit with tin walls. No one is allowed to enter or exit a containment zone and checking is intensified. To get de-sealed, such areas should not report any COVID-19 case for 28 consecutive days. (ANI)