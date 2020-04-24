Left Menu
Development News Edition

SC dismisses judicial officer's plea

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 24-04-2020 21:03 IST | Created: 24-04-2020 21:03 IST
SC dismisses judicial officer's plea

The Supreme Court on Friday dismissed a plea challenging the constitutional validity of certain rules and resolutions of Delhi high Court on criteria for appointment of a judicial officer to the post of District Judge and Sessions Judge. Dismissing the appeal of Additional District and Sessions Judge Sujata Kohli, the top court said that the grading of an individual officer remains a matter between the officer and the establishment and any other officer cannot claim to be informed about the grading of any other officer as a matter of right.

A bench comprising Justices A M Khanwilkar and Dinesh Maheshwari concluded that it cannot be said that the High Court has caused any prejudice to the appellant in the matter of ACR gradings. The top court said that from the material placed on record, it appears that the appellant never challenged her gradings for any year except that for the year 2011 when she requested for upgradation of her ACR grading from ‘B’ to ‘B+’ or ‘A’; and the High Court, acceding to her request, upgraded her ACR to ‘B+’.

"Having regard to the circumstances of this case, we are impelled to observe that while raising grievance with regard to the impact and effect of ACR gradings, the appellant appears to have missed out the fundamental factor that for the promotions in question, an individual’s minimum merit, by itself, was not going to be decisive; but the relevant factor was going to be comparative merit of the persons in the zone of consideration. "That being the position, when the persons in zone of consideration possessing ‘A’ (very good) grading have been promoted in preference to her, the appellant cannot raise a grievance about her gradings after such promotions.," the bench said.

The top court said that the appellant had been a hard working officer and had never received any adverse comment in her career but denial of promotion has caused her serious prejudice. "While the appellant, standing second in rank in her batch and having never earned any adverse comment, cannot be faulted in making such expressions but at the same time, it is expected of her to appreciate that when any particular progression depends on comparative merit, and only the persons standing higher in merit have been accorded such progression, her grievance cannot partake the character of a legal grievance that could lead to any relief in law," the bench said.

The Delhi High Court had earlier said there was a need to frame guidelines to bring in greater uniformity and transparency in evaluating the working of judicial officers in the subordinate judiciary. The high court's directions came in a judgement on a plea of Additional District and Sessions Judge Sujata Kohli, whose petition has reflected long-standing grievances of many senior judges in subordinate judiciary who felt that the promotion policies for lower court judges adopted by various high courts including the Delhi HC were "arbitrary and non-transparent".

The bench had held that the Full Court resolutions of April 28, 2009, which was modified on January 15, 2010, and the later resolution of January 27, 2011, in which they prescribe that for appointment to the post of district judge, the judicial officer concerned should have been graded 'A' in the preceding five years, is "not arbitrary". It had said Kohli's grievance that she was arbitrarily denied knowledge of the annual confidential report (ACR) grading of other officers, is also without merit.

TRENDING

Birth of 'Snowman' at edge of solar system

IndiGo CEO Ronojoy Dutta rolls back pay cut in April salary of employees; says decision taken in deference to govt wishes.

Vodafone-Idea shares jump 15 pc as Vodafone Group makes about Rs 1,530 cr accelerated payment

EXCLUSIVE-Two SpiceJet lessors in talks to reclaim planes over missed payments - sources

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Videos

Latest News

Don't inject disinfectant: Blunt pushback on Trump musing

President Donald Trumps comment that disinfectants perhaps could be injected or ingested to fight COVID-19 received heavy pushback from health and other officials Friday and even prompted the maker of Lysol to warn its product should never ...

India records biggest single-day spike in coronavirus cases

In the biggest spike in coronavirus infection on a single day, India on Friday recorded 1,752 fresh cases taking the total number of infected people to 23,452 even as doubling rate of the disease improved to 10 days from 7.5 reported earlie...

COVID-19: Coal India donates Rs 221cr to PM fund

State-run Coal India Ltd on Friday said it has contributed Rs 221 crore to the Prime Ministers Citizen Assistance and Relief in Emergency Situations Fund PM Cares to fight against the coronavirus pandemic. Employees of CIL have voluntarily ...

Sunny Leone reveals truth of her husband Daniel Weber, know the details

Sunny Leone has shared a video on Instagram on April 24 in which she has revealed the reality of her husband, Daniel Weber. The former pornographic actress has sarcastically trolled her husband by showing his daily routine during the lockdo...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020