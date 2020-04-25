NIA ASI tests positive for COVID-19 in Mumbai
One Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI) of the National Investigation Agency (NIA), who was deployed in Mumbai NIA office, has tested positive for COVID-19, a spokesperson of the investigative agency said.ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 25-04-2020 01:07 IST | Created: 25-04-2020 01:07 IST
One Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI) of the National Investigation Agency (NIA), who was deployed in Mumbai NIA office, has tested positive for COVID-19, a spokesperson of the investigative agency said. The spokesperson stated that NIA has asked its staff who came in contact with the ASI, to self-quarantine and all prescribed protocols are being strictly followed.
Eighteen more deaths and 394 new COVID-19 cases were reported from Maharashtra on Friday. The total count of COVID-19 cases in the state has climbed to 6,817, according to the state health department. Meanwhile, a total of 23,452 confirmed cases of COVID-19 have been reported in India, including 4,814 cured/discharged/migrated and 723 deaths, according to Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare as of Friday. (ANI)
