Andhra govt launches zero-interest loans for women SHGs

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has launched interest-free loans for women Self-Help Groups (SHGs) in the state.

ANI | West Godavari (Andhra Pradesh) | Updated: 25-04-2020 05:37 IST | Created: 25-04-2020 05:37 IST
Eluru MP Kotagiri Sridhar (R) speaking to ANI on Friday about the newly launched scheme of zero-interest loans for women SHGs in Andhra Pradesh. Photo/ANI. Image Credit: ANI

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has launched interest-free loans for women Self-Help Groups (SHGs) in the state. "YS Jagan Mohan Reddy lead government has already fulfilled most of their promises made in the manifesto with schemes. Now with the introduction of interest-free loans, welfare of women is being taken care of," Eluru MP Kotagiri Sridhar told ANI on Friday.

"In this hard time of coronavirus, we are able to help the women who are in need of help. They have not been going to work for the last month due to the lockdown. Our Chief Minister recognised the need to help the people in the hour of crisis," he said. Earlier on Friday, the Chief Minister instructed the officials to closely monitor the ground situation in red zones, strengthening the telemedicine system and ensuring medical facilities to high-risk patients with other ailments, besides making available essential commodities throughout the state. (ANI)

