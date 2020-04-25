Left Menu
HC seeks report from prison authorities on steps taken to prevent COVID-19 spread in jail

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 25-04-2020 10:55 IST | Created: 25-04-2020 10:55 IST
HC seeks report from prison authorities on steps taken to prevent COVID-19 spread in jail

The Delhi High Court has sought a report from authorities on steps taken for preventing the spread of COVID-19 in jails here. Justice Brijesh Sethi issued the direction while hearing the interim bail plea of an accused in a murder case who cited potential risk of COVID-19 infection to seek the relief.

"Let a report be called from the concerned Jail Superintendent as to what steps have been taken to protect the prisoners from COVID-19 pandemic like social distancing etc. in jail. "Let nominal roll of petitioner (accused) be requisitioned for the next date of hearing," the court said.

It also sought response of the prison authorities on the application for interim relief moved by the accused and the matter was listed for further hearing on April 29..

