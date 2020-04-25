Left Menu
Lebanon PM rebukes central bank governor amid deepening currency crisis

Reuters | Beirut | Updated: 25-04-2020 13:10 IST | Created: 25-04-2020 12:51 IST
Prime Minister Hassan Diab (File photo) Image Credit: Twitter (@alain_n_aoun)

Lebanese Prime Minister Hassan Diab rebuked central bank governor Riad Salameh on Friday, questioning his performance after a steep fall in the pound currency and calling on him to clearly explain to Lebanese where the policy was headed.

Diab said the crisis-hit country had suffered $7 billion in additional losses since the start of the year and that liquidity in the banking system was running out, with $5.7 billion in Lebanese deposits exiting in January and February. Diab said it was urgent that an economic reform plan, a draft of which emerged earlier this month, be quickly passed to avert further crisis.

