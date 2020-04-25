Left Menu
Development News Edition

20 people booked on charges of violating lockdown norms and spreading coronavirus: Bahraich SP

After eight people were found COVID-19 positive in Bahraich, as many as 20 people have been booked for violation of lockdown norms and spreading coronavirus, said Vipin Kumar Mishra, Superintendent of Police Bahraich, on Saturday.

ANI | Bahraich (Uttar Pradesh) | Updated: 25-04-2020 15:39 IST | Created: 25-04-2020 15:39 IST
20 people booked on charges of violating lockdown norms and spreading coronavirus: Bahraich SP
Bahraich SP Vipin Kumar Mishra informing the media on 20 people who have been booked for violating lockdown norms. Photo/ANI. Image Credit: ANI

After eight people were found COVID-19 positive in Bahraich, as many as 20 people have been booked for violation of lockdown norms and spreading coronavirus, said Vipin Kumar Mishra, Superintendent of Police Bahraich, on Saturday. "After contact tracing of the people who were confirmed coronavirus positive yesterday, one woman identified as Rajini Rupani, of Thana - Dargah Sharif, was found to have had travelled to Ghaziabad and had also hosted a party with a group of 15-20 people during the lockdown," Mishra said.

He further said, "As Rupani had not taken any permission from the administration and also did not report her case to the police station, she along with 19 others who had attended the party have been booked for violation of lockdown norms and spreading coronavirus." On April 23, Bahrich District Magistrate and Collector Shambhu Kumar had declared several areas in the district as containment zones after coronavirus cases were detected there.

"I, Shambhu Kumar, District Magistrate, Bahraich declare as containment zone and seal Mohalla - Gulanalipur and gram - Wazirpur, Thana - Dargah Sharif, Gram - Saraiya and Maghi, Thana Kotwali - Nanapara, Gram Keshavapur, Thana Kotwali - Dehat and Gram Fattepurva, Thana - Ramgaon areas in according with the protocol to prevent the spread of coronavirus," the order said in Hindi. (ANI)

TRENDING

Pirates of the Caribbean 6: Petition to return Johnny Depp close to 200,000

Song Hye-Kyo looks young at 38, which food helped her to reduce weight?

Prison Break Season 6: Dominic Purcell apologizes for ‘getting old’ on Instagram

One Piece Chapter 978 to deal with Flying Six, Chapter 979 again on break

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Videos

Latest News

I’m never gonna say never: Cameron Diaz on acting comeback

Two years after announcing her decision to retire from acting, Hollywood star Cameron Diaz has teased that she may return to movies. In a recent interview with her former makeup artist Gucci Westman for Harpers BAZAAR UK, the Charlies Ange...

Iran's coronavirus death toll rises by 76 to 5,650 - Health Ministry

Irans death toll from the new coronavirus rose by 76 during the last 24 hours to reach a total of 5,650, a Health Ministry spokesman said on state TV on Saturday.The total number of people diagnosed with the virus is 89,328, of whom 3,096 a...

Central team in Hyderabad to assess COVID-19 situation

A central team, appointed to assess the COVID-19 situation, began its visit to the city on Saturday and visited a COVID-19 hospital set up by the Telangana government. The Inter-Ministerial Central Team IMCT visited the sports facility at G...

Ola partners Delhi govt to offer free emergency mobility to citizens

Ride-hailing major Ola on Saturday said it has partnered with Delhi state governments health department to offer free medical transportation to people. Citizens in need of mobility support for any non-COVID medical care can dial 102 and the...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020