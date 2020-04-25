Left Menu
Development News Edition

Ranchi: Police keeps strict vigil at checkpoints, ensures only essential vehicles movement

Police here is checking for curfew passes and ensuring that no non-essential vehicle movement takes place during the lockdown to curb the spread of coronavirus.

ANI | Ranchi (Jharkhand) | Updated: 25-04-2020 17:01 IST | Created: 25-04-2020 17:01 IST
Ranchi: Police keeps strict vigil at checkpoints, ensures only essential vehicles movement
Police at a checkpoint in Jharkhand checking for curfew passes on Saturday (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

Police here is checking for curfew passes and ensuring that no non-essential vehicle movement takes place during the lockdown to curb the spread of coronavirus. "At the checkpoints, we are spreading awareness that people should not move outside their homes as staying indoors is the only way to curtail the spread of this deadly virus. We are conducting these checks so that no non-essential vehicle goes through," said BK Jha, Police officer.

With regards to the opening of small businesses like parlours, salons etc, the officer said that only district administration will issue order regarding it. According to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, Jharkhand has a total of 57 positive COVID-19 cases of which 8 persons have recovered and three patients have died due to the deadly virus. (ANI)

TRENDING

Pirates of the Caribbean 6: Petition to return Johnny Depp close to 200,000

Song Hye-Kyo looks young at 38, which food helped her to reduce weight?

Prison Break Season 6: Dominic Purcell apologizes for ‘getting old’ on Instagram

One Piece Chapter 978 to deal with Flying Six, Chapter 979 again on break

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Videos

Latest News

S.Africa to reopen agriculture sector, allow more manufacturing, retail

South Africa plans to reopen its agriculture sector and allow some manufacturing and retail to resume as the country balances the need to restart economic output and curb the spread of the new coronavirus, trade minister Ebrahim Patel said ...

Row over Boris Johnson’s top aide at secret Covid-19 science meetings

Downing Street on Saturday went into a strong denial mode after a political row broke out over a UK media report claiming that British Prime Minister Boris Johnsons top aide had attended secret meetings of the scientific group advising the ...

COVID-19 rapid antibody test kit use put on hold, ICMR to check accuracy: Official source

States and Union Territories have been asked to put on hold the use of COVID-19 rapid antibody test kits till their accuracy is rechecked by apex health research body the Indian Council of Medical Research ICMR, official sources said on Sat...

COVID-19 death toll rises to 779, no. of cases climbs to 24,942 in India: Union health ministry.

COVID-19 death toll rises to 779, no. of cases climbs to 24,942 in India Union health ministry....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020