Ranchi: Police keeps strict vigil at checkpoints, ensures only essential vehicles movement
Police here is checking for curfew passes and ensuring that no non-essential vehicle movement takes place during the lockdown to curb the spread of coronavirus.ANI | Ranchi (Jharkhand) | Updated: 25-04-2020 17:01 IST | Created: 25-04-2020 17:01 IST
Police here is checking for curfew passes and ensuring that no non-essential vehicle movement takes place during the lockdown to curb the spread of coronavirus. "At the checkpoints, we are spreading awareness that people should not move outside their homes as staying indoors is the only way to curtail the spread of this deadly virus. We are conducting these checks so that no non-essential vehicle goes through," said BK Jha, Police officer.
With regards to the opening of small businesses like parlours, salons etc, the officer said that only district administration will issue order regarding it. According to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, Jharkhand has a total of 57 positive COVID-19 cases of which 8 persons have recovered and three patients have died due to the deadly virus. (ANI)
- READ MORE ON:
- Police
- Ranchi
- Jharkhand
- Ministry of Health and Family Welfare
ALSO READ
In parts of Africa, police are accused of excess force amid coronavirus lockdowns
In Manipur, police deliver essentials at doorstep
Police order crackdown on 'derogatory' posts on social media
Coronavirus: Odisha Police issues advisory on cyber frauds
Drivers to Switzerland's scenic south stopped by police in virus crackdown