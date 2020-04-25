Left Menu
Development News Edition

Plea in HC on using only kits cleared by virology institute or EEU for COVID-19 tests

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 25-04-2020 20:30 IST | Created: 25-04-2020 20:30 IST
Plea in HC on using only kits cleared by virology institute or EEU for COVID-19 tests

A lawyer has approached the Madras High Court seeking a direction to the Union and state governments to use only rapid test kits that have been tested to be satisfactory either by National Institute of Virology or by European Economic Union for coronavirus tests. According to the petitioner, there was very high global demand for testing kits and specifically rapid testing kits for diagnosis of COVID-19.

There have been reported instances of defective or ineffective rapid test kits of Chinese origin been sold to those in desperate need for some form of testing in their pursuit to stop spread of the virus. Spain and Turkey have been victims to such sale of defective/ineffective kits, he said.

He further submitted that test results have been found to be erroneous with both false negatives and false positives thereby making the exercise of test with the kits a futile one. Some states like Punjab have returned these kits back to the Indian Council of Medical Research.

Subsequently, on April 21 ICMR instructed all the states to halt testing for the virus using the rapid test kits which do not confirm to the standards declared by it. In these circumstances, the petitioner wanted the court to direct the authorities to only use kits that are approved by the two institutions.

TRENDING

Pirates of the Caribbean 6: Petition to return Johnny Depp close to 200,000

Song Hye-Kyo looks young at 38, which food helped her to reduce weight?

Prison Break Season 6: Dominic Purcell apologizes for ‘getting old’ on Instagram

One Piece Chapter 978 to deal with Flying Six, Chapter 979 again on break

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Videos

Latest News

Rouhani says Iran should assume worst-case coronavirus scenario

Iran should draw up economic plans based on a worst-case scenario of nearly a year of disruptions due to the coronavirus, President Hassan Rouhani said on Saturday, as the death toll from the disease rose by 76 to 5,650.Our first request is...

PHE, Irrigation and Flood Control dept renamed as Jal Shakti dept in J&K

The Jammu and Kashmir administration on Saturday renamed the Public Health Engineering, Irrigation and Flood Control department as Jal Shakti department. The administration also gave approval for the constitution of Jal Jeevan Mission JJM w...

Delhi govt to implement MHA guidelines, more categories of shops to open

The Delhi government Saturday said it will implement the Centres latest guidelines on opening of neighborhood and standalone shops including those selling mobile phones, garments and stationary items. Sources in the Delhi government, howeve...

Priyanka Gandhi slams Centre for DA, DR decision, asks to stop 'unnecessary expenses'

Hitting out at the Centre over its decision not to pay the additional instalment of dearness allowance DA payable to Central Government employees and dearness relief DR to Central Government pensioners, Congress general secretary Priyanka G...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020