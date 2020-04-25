Delhi High Court asks Centre's response on petition seeking to repatriate the mortal remains from Abu Dhabi

The Delhi High Court has asked the Centre to file response on a petition filed by a man seeking to repatriate the mortal remains of his younger brother to Delhi from Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates (UAE). Justice Sanjeev Sachdeva listed the matter for April 27 after Additional Solicitor General Maninder Acharya, representing Centre, sought time to respond on the petition.

The court was hearing a petition filed by one Vimlesh Bhatt, whose younger brother Kamlesh Bhatt (24) suffered a cardiac arrest on April 17. He has sought a direction to Centre to repatriate the mortal remains of deceased brother respectfully and dignifiedly to New Delhi from Abu Dhabi. Vimlesh Bhatt told the court that No Objection Certificate (NOC) was obtained from the Embassy of India at Abu Dhabi, UAE for shipping the human remains of the deceased to India. The mortal remains of the deceased were flown from Abu Dhabi to Delhi.

He told the court that even though the requisite clearances were available, still the concerned authorities did not permit the unloading the mortal remains of the deceased at Delhi and they were flown back on the same aircraft. Counsel for the petitioner submitted that family members are not aware of the present state of the mortal remains of the deceased. ASG Acharya told the court that submitted that it being a unique case, the Central Government, particularly the Ministry of Home Affairs and Ministry of Health and Family Welfare are in the process of framing Standard Operating Procedures so that in future there is no difficulty in similar matters.

She submitted that a meeting is presently going on at the highest level to consider the case of the petitioner and she prays for some time to report about the same. She further, submitted that the Central Government shall find out from the concerned Embassy as to the location and condition of the mortal remains of the deceased which were flown back from India. (ANI)