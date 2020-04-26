Left Menu
Development News Edition

Police asked to close stationery shops after it was opened following MHA order

Shutters of stationery shops in the national capital opened on Saturday after a month as the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) exempted all shops under the Shops and Establishment Act from revised consolidated lockdown restrictions.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 26-04-2020 00:27 IST | Created: 26-04-2020 00:27 IST
Police asked to close stationery shops after it was opened following MHA order
Amit, the owner of a stationery shop located on Shakarpur Vikas Marg of the National capital speaking to ANI in New Delhi on Saturday. Photo/ANI. Image Credit: ANI

Shutters of stationery shops in the national capital opened on Saturday after a month as the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) exempted all shops under the Shops and Establishment Act from revised consolidated lockdown restrictions. In Shakarpur, shop owners have opened the shop but Delhi Police has asked them to close their shops.

"I opened my shop in the morning after the order issued by the central government. After a few hours, the Delhi Police asked us to close the shop. This morning it was also directed by the Market Trade Association that unless an order is received from the Delhi government, the shops will not open in the Vikas Marg area," Amit, the owner of a stationery shop located on Shakarpur Vikas Marg of the National capital told ANI. "Online studies have started in schools and colleges, due to which the demand for notebook copy and other stationery items have increased. The students and parents are very upset because these items are not available in the market. The sooner the shop opens, the better it will be for students," he added.

The Head constable of Delhi Police's Shakarpur police station, Sanjeev Kumar said that Police has closed the shop as they have not received any order from the Delhi government. "Some shops were open in the morning on Laxmi Nagar and Shakarpur Vikas Marg. Orders have been passed by the central government, but we have not received any orders from the Delhi government yet, so we have closed these shops," Kumar said. Prime Minister Narendra Modi had on March 24 announced a 21-day nationwide lockdown as a precautionary measure to contain the spread of COVID-19. The lockdown was later extended till May 3.

All services, including public transport, schools, colleges, and shopping malls, have been closed to contain the spread of novel coronavirus. (ANI)

TRENDING

Prison Break Season 6: Dominic Purcell apologizes for ‘getting old’ on Instagram

Dakota Johnson accompanies Chris Martin in biking, Is she accepted in his family?

The Expendables 4: Will Sylvester Stallone reprise his role? What latest updates we have

Freighter carrying COVID-19 medical supplies from China has landed in Delhi: SpiceJet

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Videos

Latest News

Jamia VC greets students, teachers on Ramzan

Jamia Millia Islamia Vice Chancellor Najma Akhtar on Saturday extended Ramzan greetings to students and teachers of the university and urged them to reach out to those in need. Ramzan has added significance this year because the entire huma...

49ers' Staley retires: 'I have given my all to the game'

San Francisco 49ers offensive tackle Joe Staley announced his retirement on Saturday after 13 seasons with the team, saying my body is telling me it is time. Football is a physical sport and I have given my all to the game and pushed my lim...

Attackers lob explosive at Lebanon bank amid currency crisis

Unknown assailants lobbed an explosive device at a private bank branch in southern Lebanon on Saturday, damaging its facade and roof, the countrys state news agency reported. The assault on a branch of Fransabank in the southern city of Sid...

Raj HC court master tests positive for COVID-19, court closed down till May 3

The Rajasthan High Court was on Saturday declared closed till May 3 after one of its key officials, sitting close to judges during the judicial proceedings, was tested positive for COVID1-19. In a statement, the high court said it shall rem...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020