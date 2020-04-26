Left Menu
Helping poor is our topmost priority amid COVID-19: Prime Minister Narendra Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi in his monthly radio programme 'Mann Ki Baat' on Sunday informed of the steps taken by the government to ensure the well-being of the poor as the country battles coronavirus.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 26-04-2020 12:10 IST | Created: 26-04-2020 12:10 IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (File pic). Image Credit: ANI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi in his monthly radio programme 'Mann Ki Baat' on Sunday informed of the steps taken by the government to ensure the well-being of the poor as the country battles coronavirus. "Money is being directly transferred into accounts of the poor, as part of Pradhan Mantri Gareeb Kalyan Package. The old-age pension has been started. The poor are being provided facilities like free of cost gas cylinders and rations for 3 months," the Prime Minister said.

"In all these activities, different government departments and banking sector personnel are working together round the clock as a team," said the Prime Minister. He also commended the state governments for playing a very proactive role in dealing with this pandemic.

"The responsibilities being borne by local administrations and state governments are critical in the fight against Corona. Their hard work is worthy of praise," he said. The Prime Minister said that the country is working as a team and every department, all state governments are working hard to ensure minimum inconvenience to people.

It was the 64th edition of the Prime Minister's monthly programme amid the countrywide coronavirus lockdown. (ANI)

Freighter carrying COVID-19 medical supplies from China has landed in Delhi: SpiceJet

