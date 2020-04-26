4 more COVID-19 cases in Bihar, state's count reaches 255
Four new COVID-19 cases were reported in Bihar, taking the total number of cases in the State to 255, said Sanjay Kumar, Principal Secretary, Health, here on Sunday.ANI | Patna (Bihar) | Updated: 26-04-2020 17:20 IST | Created: 26-04-2020 17:20 IST
Four new COVID-19 cases were reported in Bihar, taking the total number of cases in the State to 255, said Sanjay Kumar, Principal Secretary, Health, here on Sunday. All four cases were reported from Gopalganj district. "We are ascertaining their infection trail found during home screening," said Kumar.
In a tweet, Kumar said that 11 COVID-19 patients cured and discharged from the Nalanda Medical College and Hospital. "11 COVID-19 patients cured and discharged from Nalanda medical college hospital.3-nalanda,5-munger,1-bhojpur,1-buxar/1-nawada. total covid +ve-255/death-2/discharged-56 and active-197," he tweeted.
A total of 26,496 confirmed cases of COVID-19 have been reported in India so far including 19,868 active cases, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said on Sunday.824 people have lost their lives due to the infection in the country. (ANI)
