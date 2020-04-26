Left Menu
Development News Edition

Effectively implement Domestic Violence Act during COVID-19 lockdown: HC to Centre, AAP govt

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 26-04-2020 18:50 IST | Created: 26-04-2020 18:50 IST
Effectively implement Domestic Violence Act during COVID-19 lockdown: HC to Centre, AAP govt

The Delhi High Court has directed the Centre and the AAP government to effectively implement provisions of the Domestic Violence Act during the lockdown imposed to combat coronavirus. A bench of Chief Justice D N Patel and Justice C Hari Shankar also directed the authorities to ensure that all the helplines and Whatsapp numbers through which victims can seek help are kept functional and to respond to calls or messages received on them.

It asked the authorities to bring into force such a mechanism by which prompt action could be taken forthwith. The bench, which heard the matter via video-conferencing on Friday, said enough and adequate steps appeared to have been taken by the authorities and therefore, it saw no reason to further monitor the matter.

With the observation and directions, the court disposed of an NGO's plea seeking measures to safeguard victims of domestic violence and child abuse amidst the COVID-19 lockdown. NGO All India Council of Human Rights, Liberties and Social Justice (AICHLS), in its petition filed through advocate Mithu Jain, had claimed that there were increasing number of domestic violence incidents since the nation was put under lockdown and had sought an urgent intervention by the court. During the hearing on Friday, the Centre, represented by Additional Solicitor General Maninder Acharya and central government standing counsel Anurag Ahluwalia, said advisories were issued to all the states and Union territories to ensure one-stop centres and women helplines are kept operational during the lockdown.

They also told the court that the emergency response support system over the short code 112 was also available for emergency rescue and support to women facing or apprehending violence. They added that protection officers would continue to provide their services.

Delhi government, represented by its additional standing counsel Sanjoy Ghose and advocate Urvi Mohan, told the bench that it has taken various steps, including keeping operational 24-hour helpline 181, setting up three women institutions, advertising the helpline and WhatsApp numbers and appointing protection officers. The Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) and the Delhi State Legal Services Authority (DSLSA) told the court that they too have set up mobile helplines to deal with domestic violence cases and offer advice to callers.

"In serious assault or sexual assault cases, Crisis Intervention Centre (CIC) through rape crisis cell counsellors will accompany the aggrieved person to the police station or hospital," DCW lawyer Rajshekhar Rao told the bench. While noting the steps taken by the authorities, the bench said persons manning the helplines "must be trained about possible remedies of the common difficulties of complainants". The NGO, in its plea, had contended that incidents of domestic violence and child abuse have gripped not only India but countries such as Australia, the UK and the USA, and the reports suggest that countries were witnessing a horrific surge in domestic violence cases since the COVID-19 outbreak and lockdowns.

The plea had claimed that the helpline numbers across the country have received around 92,000 calls based on domestic abuse and violence in the first 11 days of the lockdown alone..

TRENDING

Prison Break Season 6: Dominic Purcell apologizes for ‘getting old’ on Instagram

Dakota Johnson accompanies Chris Martin in biking, Is she accepted in his family?

The Expendables 4: Will Sylvester Stallone reprise his role? What latest updates we have

Freighter carrying COVID-19 medical supplies from China has landed in Delhi: SpiceJet

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Videos

Latest News

Tune in--Community radio stations aid fight against coronavirus with local touch

Our reach may be local but not the effort in aiding the fight against COVID-19, say several community radio station managers who are operating with limited resources and broadcasting shows with a local touch like Break the fake news chain a...

IRS officers' report on funding COVID relief work via tax measures ill-conceived: FinMin sources

A report of&#160;50 IRS officers of the I-T department on revenue mobilisation and economic impetus to fight COVID-19 pandemic is ill-conceived, and an act of indiscipline as well as violation of service conduct rules, Finance Ministry sour...

Man arrested for theft, raping blind woman in Bhopal

A man has been arrested for theft and for allegedly raping a blind woman in her home in Bhopal in the intervening night of April 16-17.The stolen items - a mobile phone, a pair of silver anklets, two silver toe rings - have been recovered f...

Salary cut for govt staff in AP for second month; Pensioners spared

Pensioners in Andhra Pradesh will be paid their April months pension in full but the government officers and staff in various ranks will see a cut in their salaries for the second month in a row in view of the COVID-19 pandemic. Police, med...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020