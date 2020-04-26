Left Menu
Development News Edition

Mumbai: Journalists cured of COVID-19 receive warm welcome in Mumbai

People here welcomed two journalists and applauded them as they returned home on Sunday after getting cured of COVID-19.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 26-04-2020 20:54 IST | Created: 26-04-2020 20:54 IST
Mumbai: Journalists cured of COVID-19 receive warm welcome in Mumbai
Two recovered journalists return home to warm welcome in Mumbai. . Image Credit: ANI

People here welcomed two journalists and applauded them as they returned home on Sunday after getting cured of COVID-19. In the video, housing society members of Press Enclave in Pratiksha Nagar, Sion East were seen cheering, clapping and even clanging their utensils to welcome the duo.

Around 31 journalists were discharged earlier in the day after they tested negative for coronavirus in their second test. On Monday, the BMC had said that 53 journalists in Mumbai have tested positive for COVID-19.

According to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, the state has so far reported 7628 confirmed COVID-19 cases which include 1076 cured and discharged cases and 323 deaths. (ANI)

TRENDING

Prison Break Season 6: Dominic Purcell apologizes for ‘getting old’ on Instagram

Dakota Johnson accompanies Chris Martin in biking, Is she accepted in his family?

The Expendables 4: Will Sylvester Stallone reprise his role? What latest updates we have

Freighter carrying COVID-19 medical supplies from China has landed in Delhi: SpiceJet

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Videos

Latest News

300 districts COVID-19 free, 197 districts non-hotspots: Dr Harsh Vardhan

As the battle against COVID-19 in India peaks, the situation at the ground level is fast improving. At least 300 districts are disease-free non-affected areas and about 197 districts are non-hotspots, said Union Health and Family Welfare Mi...

Staff nurse at Raj Bhavan in AP tests positive for COVID-19

A staff nurse at Raj Bhavan in Andhra Pradesh tested positive for coronavirus on Sunday, official sources said. The woman was part of a medical team stationed at the Governors official residence in Vijayawada.She has been admitted to the de...

Combating COVID-19: South Goa DM orders closure of restaurants, public places

The District Magistrate of South Goa has ordered the closure of restaurants in the district on Sunday in view of the COVID-19 pandemic. As per the order, restaurants, tea or pan shops, other food shops and joints, street food vendors, beach...

Senior govt doctor, another man die of COVID-19 in Bengal

A senior government doctor involved in the fight against COVID-19 and a 34-year-old man, both diagnosed with the disease, died at a hospital here on Sunday, sources at the facility said. Sixty-year-old Dr Biplab Kanti Dasgupta, posted as as...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020