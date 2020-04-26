Left Menu
Online registration begins for non-resident Keralites wishing to return to state

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Sunday said that the state government has started online registration for those non-resident Keralites (NRKs) wishing to return to the state from abroad.

26-04-2020
Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan attending a video conference with NRKs. Photo/ANI. Image Credit: ANI

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Sunday said that the state government has started online registration for those non-resident Keralites (NRKs) wishing to return to the state from abroad. Holding a video conference with NRKs regarding steps taken by the Kerala government for those wishing to return to the state from foreign countries, the Chief Minister announced that Department of Non-Resident Keralites Affairs (NORKA) has opened online registration for those who want to come back.

He said that the Kerala government has made elaborate arrangements for expatriates on their return and they will undergo home quarantine after being landed to the state."Those returning should undergo screening at airports. All those returning should undergo mandatory home quarantine for 14 days. Arrangements of isolation wards will be provided for those unable to go home," he added. Vijayan further said that the issue of return of NRKs has been taken up with Centre and the state government is awaiting a favourable response. (ANI)

