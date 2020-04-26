Left Menu
Development News Edition

Indore Police makes lockdown violator do sit-ups

After a man was made to do sit-ups on road here for flouting the lockdown guidelines, Indore Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) on Sunday said that he was punished for not wearing a proper mask.

ANI | Indore (Madhya Pradesh) | Updated: 26-04-2020 23:57 IST | Created: 26-04-2020 23:57 IST
Indore Police makes lockdown violator do sit-ups
Indore ASP speaking to ANI on Sunday. Photo/ANI. Image Credit: ANI

After a man was made to do sit-ups on road here for flouting the lockdown guidelines, Indore Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) on Sunday said that he was punished for not wearing a proper mask. "Those who were out unnecessarily were being stopped. Action has been taken as a proper mask was not being used by him. Mixed-forces are deployed at checkpoints - personnel from the police, security committees and among others," said the ASP.

The man identified as Sanskar Daryani was flagged down by security committee personnel while he was driving his luxury car amid the lockdown.The video of him performing squats while holding his ears has gone viral on the internet.Indore Police have found a variety of ways to publicly punish the people flouting coronavirus lockdown norms -- making them do squats, sit-ups and push-ups on the street. Speaking to ANI about the incident, Sanskar alleged that he was verbally abused by the police even after showing to them a travel pass.

"I was returning home from the company when I was stopped. I showed them my pass but they verbally abused me and asked me to do sit-ups. I tried to talk to them but they did not listen. I then followed their orders. They filmed it, cracked jokes and then asked me to leave," he said. "I am saddened by the behaviour of the police. I hope this kind of treatment is not meted out to anyone else in Indore," he said.

Earlier in the day, the father of the man, Deepak Daryani defended his son, stating the police should have followed due process of law rather than filming his video. "We have been distributing food packets to the poor and in the police stations. We have also donated our personal ambulance to the government for social service. The police personnel were hurling abuses at my son," he said.

"Not once were did they listen to what he was trying to say. If there was a problem, they should have taken him to the police station, followed due process of law. You are making him do sit-ups insulting him in front of the media," he said. (ANI)

TRENDING

MNCs, IT, BPO offices in Gurgaon may have to 'work from home' till July end in view of COVID-19 crisis: Senior H'yana govt official.

NTPC to procure fuel cell buses, cars for Delhi, Leh

226 Swiss nationals evacuated

Science News Roundup: Before becoming frozen wasteland, Antarctica was home to frogs

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Videos

Latest News

Animals in 2 mink farms of Netherlands test positive for COVID-19

Animals at two mink farms in the Netherlands have tested positive for COVID-19, the disease caused by the new coronavirusThe Dutch Ministry of Agriculture said Sunday that some staff at the two farms had earlier displayed symptoms of the di...

Issue of return of NRKs taken to Centre, hoping favourable response: Kerala CM

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Sunday said the issue of return of Non-Resident Keralites NRKs to the state has been taken up with the Centre and the state government is awaiting a favourable response. Vijayan said this in a meeti...

UK Minister lauds K'taka CM for COVID-19 control measures, lockdown implementation

Lord Chancellor and Secretary of State for Justice in the United Kingdom UK, Robert Buckland, on Sunday appreciated Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa for the measures taken to control COVID-19 and strict implementation of lockdown in ...

Promote first, second year students without conducting exams: NSUI

The Congress-affiliated NSUI on Sunday demanded that first and second year students be promoted without holding exams. The student wing also demanded that extra classes for course work missed should be conducted after universities reopen.St...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020