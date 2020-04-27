Left Menu
Development News Edition

HC asks Delhi govt to simplify procedure of accessing ration by those without ration cards

The Delhi High Court has asked the Delhi government to simplify the procedure for accessing ration by those poor or needy people who have Aadhaar cards and voter IDs but do not possess ration cards.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 27-04-2020 00:51 IST | Created: 27-04-2020 00:51 IST
HC asks Delhi govt to simplify procedure of accessing ration by those without ration cards
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

The Delhi High Court has asked the Delhi government to simplify the procedure for accessing ration by those poor or needy people who have Aadhaar cards and voter IDs but do not possess ration cards.

A Division Bench of Chief Justice DN Patel and Justice C Hari Shankar said: "If there is any need for change in the policy decision, the same shall be simplified by the respondents looking to the need of the people at large. We also direct the respondents that if any change in the policy decision is carried out for simplification in the procedure to get the ration, the same will be notified and informed to all the fair price shop owners." The court also asked the competent authorities to mention it in their advisory or notes or communication to all the fair price shop owners in the city of Delhi that the ration be made available to the people without ration cards but in possession of their voter ID or Aadhaar card so that the fair price shop owners can implement it and the benefit of simplified procedure of the authorities can reach the public at large who are in need of ration. The court was hearing a petition filed by Nayee Soch Society seeking direction to the government authorities to provide ration to the citizens of Delhi by producing Aadhar card or voter card at fair price shops functioning in their area.

The petitioner has also sought the details of the number of citizens who have taken the benefit of ration by way of Aadhar card till date during the lockdown period since March 25 by way of applying on the website. (ANI)

TRENDING

MNCs, IT, BPO offices in Gurgaon may have to 'work from home' till July end in view of COVID-19 crisis: Senior H'yana govt official.

NTPC to procure fuel cell buses, cars for Delhi, Leh

Total confirms 14 coronavirus cases at its Congo oil operations

226 Swiss nationals evacuated

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Videos

Latest News

Israel's Health Minister confirms plans to resign amid coronavirus crisis

Tel Aviv Israel, April 27 SputnikANI Israeli Health Minister Yaakov Litzman confirmed on Sunday local time his plans to resign and defended his handling of the coronavirus outbreak, saying that he wants to get the post of construction and h...

UK records lowest daily increase in COVID-19 deaths

London UK, April 27 SputnikANI The number of COVID-19 deaths in the United Kingdom UK has risen by 413 to 20,732 in the past 24 hours, which is the lowest increase in daily fatalities since March 31, according to the Department of Health an...

EU firms hit by coronavirus can get loans of up to 5% turnover - source

Companies in the European Union hit by the coronavirus will be able to ask for a government loan of up to 5 of their 2019 turnover under a new measure proposed by the European Commission, a person familiar with the matter said on Sunday.The...

Canada's top medical official says encouraged by slowing coronavirus toll

Canadas top medical official said on Sunday she was encouraged the coronavirus death toll was slowing while Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said isolation measures to fight the outbreak should remain for the time being. The public health agen...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020