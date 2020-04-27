Left Menu
Development News Edition

Plea in Kerala HC challenging constitutionality of Kerala Police Rules 2020 provisions

A petition has been filed in Kerala High Court challenging the constitutional validity of Rules 10-14 of the Kerala Police Rules, 2020 which pertains to the compounding of offences. The Kerala Police Rules, 2020 were introduced on April 16.

ANI | Kochi (Kerala) | Updated: 27-04-2020 12:06 IST | Created: 27-04-2020 12:06 IST
Plea in Kerala HC challenging constitutionality of Kerala Police Rules 2020 provisions
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

A petition has been filed in Kerala High Court challenging the constitutional validity of Rules 10-14 of the Kerala Police Rules, 2020 which pertains to the compounding of offences. The Kerala Police Rules, 2020 were introduced on April 16. The petition, filed by Kerala Abhibhashaka Koottayma members - advocates MJ Santhosh and Dipu V on Saturday, argued that these rules are violative of Articles 14, 19, 21, 39A and 254 of the Constitution.

The compounding of offences refers to the settling certain criminal offences upon an application and the payment of a compounding fee by the accused in certain categories of cases. The plea said that the Kerala Police Rules, 2020 concerning the compounding of offences under the Kerala Police Act, 2011 constitute "an attempt to trespass into the powers of the Central Legislature."

Section 126 of the 2011 Act vests with the Station House Officer (SHO) the power to compound certain non-cognisable offences and the Subclause (3) of Section 126 says that the compounding fee payable shall be prescribed by the Government and the SHO concerned. The plea said that it is also an attempt to trespass into the activities of the judiciary "violating the concept of Separation of Powers".

"Even in cognizable offences, the registration of FIR can be put under cold storage at the whims and fancies of the sub-inspector or the SHO, violating the judgments of the Supreme Court, which happens to be the law of the nation," the plea said. It said that Rule 13 of the law "permits the Station House Officer to withhold the registration of the FIR and go for negotiations of compounding."

The petitioners also prayed that Section 126(3) of the Kerala Police Act, 2011 itself be declared repugnant to Section 320 of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC) and, therefore, unconstitutional. Section320 of the CrPC also pertains to the compounding of offences. (ANI)

TRENDING

NTPC to procure fuel cell buses, cars for Delhi, Leh

MNCs, IT, BPO offices in Gurgaon may have to 'work from home' till July end in view of COVID-19 crisis: Senior H'yana govt official.

Total confirms 14 coronavirus cases at its Congo oil operations

Stay and Play at Home: Google Doodle's launches throwback Doodle series

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Videos

Latest News

Australia players won't be greedy if asked to take pay cut: Paine

Australia Test captain Tim Paine says he and his teammates will not be greedy if they are asked to take a pay cut to sustain cricket in the country after the massive financial crisis caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. With Indias tour of A...

Liam Payne starts quarantine video series

Singer Liam Payne has launched a video series on YouTube where he will share his quarantine musings with his fans and followers. The One Direction member uploaded the first video in the series on Sunday.Ive started a brand new series of vid...

UK, Europe devise furlough schemes, bailouts for coronavirus-hit private sector

This is not a time for ideology and orthodoxy. This is a time to be bold. A time for courage, said Rishi Sunak, the UKs Indian-origin finance minister, as he summed up the British governments approach towards the daunting economic fightback...

Mideast economies take massive hit with oil price crash

Iraq is planning painful cuts in social benefits relied on by millions of government workers. Saudi Arabia will likely have to delay mega-projects. Egypt and Lebanon face a blow as their workers in the Gulf send back less of the much-need...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020