Left Menu
Development News Edition

Saudi-led coalition in Yemen calls for end to escalation in south

Reuters | Updated: 27-04-2020 12:23 IST | Created: 27-04-2020 12:23 IST
Saudi-led coalition in Yemen calls for end to escalation in south

The Saudi-led coalition engaged in Yemen on Monday urged a main separatist group that declared self-rule in the south to rescind its move, saying it was an "escalatory action" at a time all parties should focus on confronting the novel coronavirus.

The move by the separatist Southern Transitional Council (STC) threatens to renew conflict between the STC and the Saudi-backed government, nominal allies under the coalition, even as the United Nations tries to secure a permanent nationwide ceasefire over the coronavirus pandemic. Yemen's internationally recognised government warned of "catastrophic consequences" after the STC early on Sunday declared emergency rule in southern governorates including Aden, interim seat of the government that was ousted from power in the capital, Sanaa, by the Houthi movement in late 2014.

"The Coalition urges for an immediate end to any steps contrary to the Riyadh Agreement, and work rapidly toward its implementation," the alliance said in a statement, referring to a power-sharing deal brokered by Saudi Arabia in November. It voiced support for the Saudi-backed government and said implementation of the deal would form a "competent government" based in Aden to tackle the novel coronavirus, recent flooding and other economic and developmental challenges.

Yemen has been mired in violence since the coalition intervened in March 2015 on Hadi's side. There has been military stalemate for years and the Houthis hold most big urban centres. The STC, which is backed by Riyadh's main coalition partner the United Arab Emirates, has long sought self-rule in the south and accuses Abd-Rabbu Mansour Hadi's government of mismanagement and corruption, a charge it denies.

The UAE, which shares the STC's distrust of an Islamist party in Hadi's government, largely scaled down its presence in Yemen last year but maintains sway via southern fighters it backs. The Saudi-led coalition has announced a unilateral truce prompted by a U.N. plea to focus on the coronavirus pandemic. The Houthis have not accepted it and violence has continued.

While Yemen has reported only one confirmed coronavirus case, aid groups fear a catastrophic outbreak should it spread among a malnourished population in a country with a shattered health system. The United Nations is trying to convene virtual talks on the truce, coordinated coronavirus efforts and confidence-building steps to restart negotiations to end the war that has killed more than 100,000.

TRENDING

NTPC to procure fuel cell buses, cars for Delhi, Leh

MNCs, IT, BPO offices in Gurgaon may have to 'work from home' till July end in view of COVID-19 crisis: Senior H'yana govt official.

Total confirms 14 coronavirus cases at its Congo oil operations

Stay and Play at Home: Google Doodle's launches throwback Doodle series

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Videos

Latest News

Australia players won't be greedy if asked to take pay cut: Paine

Australia Test captain Tim Paine says he and his teammates will not be greedy if they are asked to take a pay cut to sustain cricket in the country after the massive financial crisis caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. With Indias tour of A...

Liam Payne starts quarantine video series

Singer Liam Payne has launched a video series on YouTube where he will share his quarantine musings with his fans and followers. The One Direction member uploaded the first video in the series on Sunday.Ive started a brand new series of vid...

UK, Europe devise furlough schemes, bailouts for coronavirus-hit private sector

This is not a time for ideology and orthodoxy. This is a time to be bold. A time for courage, said Rishi Sunak, the UKs Indian-origin finance minister, as he summed up the British governments approach towards the daunting economic fightback...

Mideast economies take massive hit with oil price crash

Iraq is planning painful cuts in social benefits relied on by millions of government workers. Saudi Arabia will likely have to delay mega-projects. Egypt and Lebanon face a blow as their workers in the Gulf send back less of the much-need...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020