With 1,396 new cases, India's COVID-19 count climbs to 27,892

As many as 1,396 new cases of COVID-19 were reported in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of confirmed cases to 27,892 in India, said Lav Agarwal, Joint Secretary, Union Health and Family Welfare Ministry, here on Monday.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 27-04-2020 16:53 IST | Created: 27-04-2020 16:53 IST
Lav Agarwal, Joint Secretary, Union Health Ministry, speaking to media persons in New Delhi on Monday. Photo/ANI. Image Credit: ANI

As many as 1,396 new cases of COVID-19 were reported in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of confirmed cases to 27,892 in India, said Lav Agarwal, Joint Secretary, Union Health and Family Welfare Ministry, here on Monday. He said that a total of 381 people have recovered in the past day and the recovery rate now stands at 22.17 per cent.

Briefing the press here, Agarwal said: "1,396 new positive cases were reported in the last 24 hours, which takes our total confirmed cases to 27,892." "20,835 people are under active medical supervision. 381 patients got cured in the past one day. The total number of cured people is 6,184. Recovery rate has surged to 22.17 per cent," added Agarwal.

"16 districts in the country, which earlier had cases, have not reported any fresh cases for the last 28 days. The three new districts, which got added to this list are -- Gondia in Maharashtra, Devangere in Karnataka and Lakhisarai in Bihar," said Agarwal. Apart from that, 85 districts in States and Union Territories have not reported any new cases in the last 14 days, he said. (ANI)

