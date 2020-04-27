Left Menu
Mumbai Mayor returns as nurse to fight COVID-19

Rising to the occasion, Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) Mayor Kishori Pednekar has decided has returned to her old calling -- nursing -- to contribute in the fight against COVID-19.

27-04-2020
Mumbai Mayor Kishori Pednekar. Image Credit: ANI

Rising to the occasion, Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) Mayor Kishori Pednekar has decided has returned to her old calling -- nursing -- to contribute in the fight against COVID-19. Pednekar was a nurse before coming to politics and has decided to join the team of BMC's BYL Nair Hospital to aid the COVID-19 patients in their fight against the virus.

Mayor Pednekar had earlier informed that 231 zones are out of the containment zone list after they didn't record a single COVID-19 positive case for the last 14 days. According to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, the total number of positive COVID-19 cases in Maharashtra is 8,068. Till now, 1,076 people have either been cured or discharged, while 342 deaths have been reported.

The total number of positive coronavirus cases across the country are 27,892, including 20,835 active cases of the virus. So far, 6,184 patients have either been cured or discharged while 872 deaths have been recorded in the country, as per the data provided by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. (ANI)

