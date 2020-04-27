Extension of lockdown should be decision of States: Chhattisgarh CM

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel on Monday said that States should be allowed to take a decision on the extension of coronavirus lockdown after May 3. "The main highlight of today's meeting of Prime Minister Narendra Modi with Chief Ministers via video conference was that the COVID-19 situation varies from State to State. So, the States should be allowed to take a decision on the extension of lockdown," Baghel told ANI.

"State borders need to be sealed. Economic activities within the State should continue as per the Central government guidelines," he added. Meanwhile, Puducherry Chief Minister V Narayanasamy said that most of the Chief Ministers want lockdown to continue while a few of them called for some relaxation for economic activities during the video conference.

Chief Minister Baghel informed that the Chhattisgarh government has started listing students and labourers who are stranded in other States due to the lockdown. "We have written to the Home Ministry seeking permission for bringing our students not just from Rajasthan's Kota but from other States too. We are listing students and labourers who are stranded in other States due to lockdown. Arrangements will be made to bring them back," he said.

Prime Minister Modi had on March 24 announced a 21-day nationwide lockdown as a precautionary measure to contain the spread of COVID-19. The lockdown was later extended to May 3. All services including public transport, schools, colleges and shopping malls have been closed to contain the spread of novel coronavirus. (ANI)