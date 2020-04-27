Lucknow Police sends notice to Bollywood singer Kanika Kapoor for questioning

A team of Lucknow Police officials on Monday visited the residence of Bollywood singer Kanika Kapoor to serve her a notice for questioning in connection with an FIR registered against her on charges of negligence and committing acts likely to spread a disease dangerous to life. A team of police officials from Sarojini Nagar police station, where the FIR was registered, visited her residence at Shalimar Gallant apartments here and served the notice.

She also attended various social events despite being infected with the coronavirus. Kapoor was booked under Sections 188 (disobedience of an order duly promulgated by a public servant), 269 (negligent act likely to spread infection of disease dangerous to life), and 270 (malignant act likely to spread disease dangerous to life) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

The FIR was lodged based on a complaint filed by the chief medical officer (CMO) of Lucknow. According to police, Kapoor had arrived in Lucknow on March 11 and was found COVID-19 positive at the airport, following which she was asked by the authorities to quarantine herself for the required period as per the rules.

However, she had ignored the instructions and went on with her social engagements. (ANI)