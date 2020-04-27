Left Menu
Development News Edition

U.S. imposes new restrictions on exports to China

Reuters | Updated: 27-04-2020 22:06 IST | Created: 27-04-2020 22:06 IST
U.S. imposes new restrictions on exports to China

The United States on Monday posted rule changes that impose new restrictions on exports to China, including on civil aircraft components and items related to semiconductors. The new rules will require licenses for U.S. companies to sell certain items to military entities in China even if they are for civilian use, and do away with a civilian exception that allows certain U.S. technology to be exported without a license, if they are for a non-military entity.

The rules, which were posted for public inspection and will be published in the Federal Register on Tuesday, could hurt the semiconductor industry and sales of civil aviation equipment to China. "It is important to consider the ramifications of doing business with countries that have histories of diverting goods purchased from U.S. companies for military applications," said Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross.

Washington trade lawyer Kevin Wolf said the rules are a response to China's policy of finding military applications for civilian items. He said the regulatory definitions of military use and user are broad and go beyond purchases by entities such as the People's Liberation Army.

For example, Wolf said, if a car company in China repairs a military vehicle, that car company is now a military end user, even if the item being exported is for another part of the business. "A military end user is not limited to military organizations," Wolf said. "A military end user is also a civilian company whose actions are intended to support the operation of a military item."

The other rule is expected to affect items like field programmable gate array integrated circuit, eliminating license exceptions for Chinese importers and Chinese nationals. Other affected items include certain telecommunications equipment, radar and high-end computers. The administration also posted a third proposed rule change that would force foreign companies shipping certain American goods to China to seek approval not only from their own governments but from the United States as well.

The actions come as relations between the United States and China have deteriorated amid the new coronavirus outbreak.

TRENDING

NTPC to procure fuel cell buses, cars for Delhi, Leh

Total confirms 14 coronavirus cases at its Congo oil operations

MNCs, IT, BPO offices in Gurgaon may have to 'work from home' till July end in view of COVID-19 crisis: Senior H'yana govt official.

Stay and Play at Home: Google Doodle's launches throwback Doodle series

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Videos

Latest News

Algeria extends coronavirus restrictions to May 14

Algeria will extend movement restrictions for the second time by 15 days until May 14 to help limit the spread of the new coronavirus, the prime ministers office said on Monday. Authorities in the North African country earlier this month ex...

Erdogan says Turkey will send medical gear to United States

President Tayyip Erdogan said that Turkey will send medical gear including protective suits and masks to the United States on Tuesday to help its efforts to contain the coronavirus outbreak.At a time when even developed countries are asking...

Regeneron, Sanofi arthritis drug may only help critical coronavirus patients -study

Results of a study of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc and Sanofi SAs rheumatoid arthritis drug Kevzara indicate it may only help the sickest coronavirus patients, the companies said on Monday, dampening hopes the medicine could benefit a wide...

Gehlot's 15 suggestions to PM Modi to cope with COVID-19 crisis -- Rs 1 lakh cr grant to states

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Monday forwarded a 15-point suggestion, including a grant of Rs 1 lakh crore to states, to Prime Minister Narendra Modi to cope with the crisis arising out of the coronavirus pandemic. Modi on Monday...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020