Eight new cases of COVID-19 reported in Punjab

ANI | Chandigarh (Punjab) | Updated: 28-04-2020 00:24 IST | Created: 28-04-2020 00:24 IST
Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI

Eight new COVID-19 positive cases have been reported in Punjab today; taking the total number of positive cases to 330. Total active cases in the state are 213, said a media bulletin from the Department of Health and Family Welfare, Punjab.

The bulletin said, The total deaths reported in the state till now is 19. The number of patients cured in the state till date is 98. (ANI)

