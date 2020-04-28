Left Menu
Maha Cabinet once again asks Guv to nominate Uddhav Thackeray as MLC

The Maharashtra Cabinet on Monday once again asked Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari to nominate Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray to the state Legislative Council.

Updated: 28-04-2020 05:32 IST
Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray (File photo). Image Credit: ANI

The Maharashtra Cabinet on Monday once again asked Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari to nominate Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray to the state Legislative Council. This is the second recommendation sent by the Cabinet, which was chaired by Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar, as per an official release.

Earlier on April 9, the state Cabinet had recommended Thackeray's name for one of the two vacant MLC seats that were to be nominated by Koshyari to the Legislative Council to avoid a constitutional crisis. Thackeray was sworn-in as the Maharashtra Chief Minister on November 28, last year. He is currently not a member of either of the House -- Legislative Assembly or Legislative Council.

According to the Constitution, Thackeray has to be elected to either Assembly or Council within six months in order to continue in his post. (ANI)

