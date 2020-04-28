Do not stigmatise coronavirus patients: Jagan Mohan Reddy

Left Menu
Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Monday urged the people of the state not to stigmatise coronavirus patients and subject them to social discrimination, saying the virus can infect anyone.

ANI | Amaravati (Andhra Pradesh) | Updated: 28-04-2020 07:00 IST | Created: 28-04-2020 07:00 IST
Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy (File photo). Image Credit: ANI

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Monday urged the people of the state not to stigmatise coronavirus patients and subject them to social discrimination, saying the virus can infect anyone. "We have to make some lifestyle changes to boost our immunity levels, maintain social distancing and take care of the old and sick. The coronavirus comes and goes and we need not attach a stigma to it as anyone is vulnerable to it. We should take the precautions as per the guidelines," Reddy said, as per an official release.

The Chief Minister said the state is conducting more tests than other states in the country, with an average 1,300 COVID-19 tests per million population. So far, a total of 74,511 tests have been conducted in Andhra Pradesh. Reddy added, ''Initially, we had no virology lab. but now we have nine such labs and we stand first in the country in conducting the number of tests per million population."

He further said that five dedicated hospitals have been allotted for COVID-19 treatment and 40,000 beds in quarantine centres have been made available across the state. The Chief Minister stated that women Self Help Groups (SHGs), who got the contract to sew protective masks, are now producing around 40 lakh masks per day. (ANI)

