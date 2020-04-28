Left Menu
COVID-19 lockdown: UP govt starts sending students stranded in Prayagraj to their homes

The Uttar Pradesh government has started sending students, who are stranded in Prayagraj due to COVID-19 lockdown, to their respective districts.

28-04-2020
Visuals of students in a bus. . Image Credit: ANI

The Uttar Pradesh government has started sending students, who are stranded in Prayagraj due to COVID-19 lockdown, to their respective districts. The first batch of students boarded buses on late Monday night to return home. This comes after the Uttar Pradesh government took the decision to help stranded students in Prayagraj, education hub of the state.

"We thank the Prayagraj administration and Yogi Government for sending us back to our home. We were running out of money and ration here," Vishal Singh, a student told ANI. The state government is not charging transportation cost for the journey from students. (ANI)

