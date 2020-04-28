Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath chairs COVID-19 review meet
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Tuesday chaired a meeting with 'COVID-19 management Team-11' regarding the prevailing coronavirus situation in the state.
According to the data of the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, till 11:55 am today, there are 1,955 coronavirus cases in Uttar Pradesh including 31 deaths and 335 cured/discharged. (ANI)
