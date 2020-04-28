Left Menu
Development News Edition

Around 200 healthcare personnel infected with COVID-19 in Delhi, says Health Minister Satyendar Jain

Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain on Tuesday said that around 200 healthcare personnel have been infected with COVID-19 in the national capital while the total number of cases has jumped to 3,108.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 28-04-2020 12:24 IST | Created: 28-04-2020 12:24 IST
Around 200 healthcare personnel infected with COVID-19 in Delhi, says Health Minister Satyendar Jain
Health Minister Satyendar Jain speaking to reporters in New Delhi on Tuesday.. Image Credit: ANI

Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain on Tuesday said that around 200 healthcare personnel have been infected with COVID-19 in the national capital while the total number of cases has jumped to 3,108. "Around 200 medical staff members of both government and private hospitals have been infected with COVID-19. Advisory has been issued. We have found that the staff at the COVID-dedicated hospitals are not testing positive. The health workers from non-COVID hospitals are testing positive," Jain told reporters here.

The health minister said that 60 healthcare personnel from Babu Jagjivan Ram Memorial Hospital have been found COVID-19 positive and some of them come from Jahangirpuri, a hotspot of the deadly virus in Delhi. "The total number of positive cases in Delhi stands at 3,108 now, of which 190 cases were reported yesterday. There are 2,177 active cases, 877 patients have been cured while 11 are on the ventilator. The death toll stands at 54. The doubling rate of COVID-19 in Delhi is 13 days while that of the country is 9.1 days," Jain said.

He said that if there was no lockdown the numbers would have been much higher. When asked about lockdown extension, "Seven days are left. We will see what the situation would be in these days."

The ongoing nationwide lockdown is scheduled to end on May 3. Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Monday attended the meeting of Chief Ministers with Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the COVID-19 situation in the country. (ANI)

TRENDING

#RespectBTSV trends on Twitter after Bighit Entertainment excluded his contribution

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 final episode 23 synopsis, Samuel Ball’s property digging in focus

Why John Wick: Chapter 4 won’t mark end to franchise, Movie to premiere with The Matrix 4

Frozen 3 update: Elsa with more supernatural powers, Anna-Kristoff reunion in focus

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Videos

Latest News

Olympics-Japan would 'scrap' Games if not held next year- Tokyo 2020's Mori

Tokyo 2020 president Yoshiro Mori said that the Olympic Games, already postponed to 2021, would be scrapped if they could not take place then, according to an interview published on Tuesday.The International Olympic Committee and the Japane...

With no ration card 73-year-old faces hunger in Dantewada, Panchayat officer assures help

A 73-year-old woman in Dantewadas Chote Karka village is facing trouble securing food and clean drinking water. Kaate Poyam, lives in a thatched house along with her grandson 12. The family is reeling under poverty and claims that the gover...

Pope says obey rules during exit from coronavirus lockdowns

Pope Francis on Tuesday urged people to obey rules aimed at preventing a devastating second wave of infections as their leaders begin to ease coronavirus lockdowns.Francis spoke at the start of his daily private morning Mass, where he has b...

India engaged with countries including US for coordinated response to COVID-19: envoy Sandhu

India remains engaged with other countries including the US and Israel for a coordinated response to the coronavirus pandemic, the Indian envoy here has said. Indias Ambassador to the US Taranjit Singh Sandhu, in a conversation with the inf...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020