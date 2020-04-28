Left Menu
Muhammadu Buhari announces total lockdown of Kano for two weeks

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kano | Updated: 28-04-2020 17:37 IST | Created: 28-04-2020 16:53 IST
File photo Image Credit: Flickr / Chatham House

President Muhammadu Buhari has announced a total lockdown of Kano city, Nigeria for two weeks. The president said this on Monday night while addressing Nigerians on the COVID-19 outbreak.

"With regards to Kano, I have directed the enforcement of a total lockdown for a period of two weeks effective immediately. The Federal Government shall deploy all the necessary human, material, and technical resources to support the State in controlling and containing the pandemic and preventing the risk of further spread to neighboring States," the president said.

Muhammadu Buhari has also tweeted about this in his Twitter account.

On April 27 at night, Buhari addressed the public on the country's news channel and the video clip has been shared on Twitter.

Kano has the third-highest number of coronavirus cases in Nigeria and has also witnessed unexplained deaths recently.

Nigeria has 873 confirmed coronavirus cases, 73 of them in Kano state. The national death toll is 28. On Tuesday the local Daily Trust newspaper reported what it called the "mysterious" recent deaths of around 150 people in Kano city.

Also, President Muhammadu Buhari has asked the chief judge to free prison inmates who have been awaiting trial for six years or more to ease overcrowding as the novel coronavirus spreads

