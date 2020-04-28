Police busts naxal camp in Chhattisgarh's Sukma, recovers arms

In a joint operation, troops of District Reserve Guard and CoBRA busted a Naxal camp in Chhattisgarh's Sukma district on Tuesday. During the operation, troops also recovered arms and ammunition from the camp.

A Naxal carrying a bounty of Rs 3 lakh on his head was killed in an encounter with security forces in Sukma district of the State, police said on Saturday. After 17 security personnel lost their lives in an encounter with Naxalites, Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel last week had said that the Naxals will be uprooted. (ANI)