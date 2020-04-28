523 positive COVID-19 cases reported in Karnataka
Updated: 28-04-2020 19:11 IST | Created: 28-04-2020 19:11 IST
There are a total of 523 COVID-19 positive cases have been confirmed in the state, Department of Health and Family Welfare of Karnataka informed on Tuesday. It informed that there are 295 active COVID-19 cases in Karnataka presently, while 207 patients have been discharged, 20 deaths have been reported.
According to a district-wise breakup, a maximum of 131 cases were reported from Bengaluru urban, followed by Mysuru with 87 cases and Belagavi with 52 cases. India's total number of coronavirus positive cases rises to 29,974 (including 22010 active cases, 7027 cured/discharged/migrated and 937 deaths), Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said on Tuesday.
