Merkel says climate protection must not drop off budget agenda

Governments must not let climate protection slip down the agenda when holding budget discussions and considering stimulus packages, German Chancellor Angela Merkel said on Tuesday.
"It will be all the more important... to make it clear that we are not cutting back on climate protection," Merkel said in a statement at a virtual climate summit, the Petersberg Climate Dialogue.
