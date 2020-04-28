Left Menu
Development News Edition

Merkel says climate protection must not drop off budget agenda

Reuters | Berlin | Updated: 28-04-2020 19:33 IST | Created: 28-04-2020 19:30 IST
Merkel says climate protection must not drop off budget agenda

Governments must not let climate protection slip down the agenda when holding budget discussions and considering stimulus packages, German Chancellor Angela Merkel said on Tuesday.

"It will be all the more important... to make it clear that we are not cutting back on climate protection," Merkel said in a statement at a virtual climate summit, the Petersberg Climate Dialogue.

TRENDING

#RespectBTSV trends on Twitter after Bighit Entertainment excluded his contribution

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 final episode 23 synopsis, Samuel Ball’s property digging in focus

Why John Wick: Chapter 4 won’t mark end to franchise, Movie to premiere with The Matrix 4

Frozen 3 update: Elsa with more supernatural powers, Anna-Kristoff reunion in focus

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Videos

Latest News

78 pc COVID-19 patients in Haryana are men, many patients of young age: Health Minister

As many as 78 per cent coronavirus patients in Haryana are male and many of the total cases fall in the young age group bracket. Besides, Tablighi Jamaat members account for 46 per cent of the cases, Health Minister Anil Vij said on Tuesday...

‘With corona warriors focussed on COVID crisis, man dies of asthma’

Amid authorities focussed on tackling COVID-19 crisis, a 60-year-old man died of asthma despite being rushed to MBS Hospital here, covering half the distance in a vegetable handcart, with policemen on the way and doctors in the hospital all...

Unilever, L'Oreal among firms looking to buy makeup brand Charlotte Tilbury - Bloomberg

Unilever Plc, LOreal SA and Estee Lauder Companies Inc are among firms vying to buy British makeup brand Charlotte Tilbury Beauty Ltd, Bloomberg reported httpswww.bloomberg.comnewsarticles2020-04-28unilever-puig-vie-with-makeup-giants-to-bu...

Nigeria: Lifebank launches mobile testing centers for coronavirus testing

Nigerian medical delivery company Lifebank has launched two drive-through mobile testing centers to boost coronavirus testing numbers in the country, according to a news report by CNN. The test centers are built like restaurant drive-throug...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020