Corporate lobbyist Talwar tells court no purpose to be served by keeping him jail

Corporate lobbyist Deepak Talwar, arrested in a money laundering case related to receiving foreign funding illegally, told a Delhi court Tuesday that no purpose will be served by keeping him in custody in the matter. Talwar made the submissions before special judge Ajay Kumar Kuhar while seeking bail in the matter.

He told the court that he was the only accused arrested in the case and the probe is already over. He further said that all the evidence in the case was documentary in nature and has been recovered by the Enforcement Directorate.

The court has now sought ED's response by Wednesday when the matter will next be heard. In his application, Talwar has said that there was no chance that the investigation could be hampered.

A Delhi court had earlier dismissed the interim bail application by Talwar moved on medical grounds in view of coronavirus, noting that he was lodged in Tihar central jail here where all the facilities were available. The court had passed the order after Mahajan along with ED's counsel Nitesh Rana said that the jail authorities had not filed any report about Talwar's health condition which suggests he risks the infection.

According to the ED, Talwar was the founding member of NGO Advantage India that had received foreign contribution of Rs 90.72 crore from MBDA England, a leading European missile manufacturer, and Airbus France under CSR (Corporate Social Responsibility) funding between 2012-13 to 2015-16. "Investigation has revealed that the NGO booked 'bogus' expenditure under various heads to show that foreign donation was utilised for various purposes," the agency had said.