Should follow stringent SOPs to ensure safety of health workers: Anil Baijal

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 28-04-2020 21:36 IST | Created: 28-04-2020 21:36 IST
Lt. Governor of Delhi Anil Baijal (File Photo). Image Credit: ANI

Lt. Governor Anil Baijal on Tuesday said that stringent standard operating procedures (SOPs) need to be followed to ensure the safety of health workers in both COVID and non-COVID hospitals. This came after the LG's video conference with Union Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan, Delhi health minister Satyendar Jain and others.

He said that all stakeholders should work in unison to break the chain of transmission. "We have to emphasise on extensive testing, faster results, meticulous contact tracing and isolation with strict perimeter control in the containment zones. All stakeholders to work in unison to break the chain of transmission," he tweeted.

With 1,594 new cases of COVID-19 reported in the last 24 hours and 51 deaths, India's total count of coronavirus cases surged to 29,974, said the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Tuesday. (ANI)

