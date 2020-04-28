Delhi-based CRPF Battalion becomes epicentre of COVID-19 cases; total count in the Force reaches 47

With more than 40 cases of COVID-19 reported so far, the 31st Battalion of CRPF has become the epicentre of coronavirus cases. The Battalion has seen a massive spike in the number of cases in the last four days. According to the sources in CRPF, the increase in cases started after a nursing assistant tested positive in CRPF's Mayur Vihar camp.

"All jawans of 31st Battalion who tested positive came in contact with one jawan who tested COVID-19 positive during initial days. All personnel of this Battalion have undergone tests," a senior CRPF official told ANI. Today 12 more jawans from the same Battalion were tested COVID-19 positive. With this the total number of jawans who have tested COVID-19 positive has reached 47 in CRPF including one Chief Medical officer.

The number also includes one jawan who died today of the infection. According to the CRPF, the 55-year-old jawan from Assam, who was also from the 31st Batallion, died in Safdarjung hospital on Tuesday. Further procedure related to his last rites is underway. On April 24, nine jawans tested positive and the next day 15 people from the same Battalion, including one civilian who was working as a plumber on contractual basis, reported COVID-19 positive. Apart from this, the Chief Medical Officer of CRPF who was deployed in Delhi's Saket area has also tested positive for coronavirus.

"DG CRPF has asked forces to take extra precautions as a large number of jawans have tested positive in Delhi," a senior CRPF official said. According to official communication, the CRPF has said that all Companies should ensure placing sanitiser machines in each and every duty vehicle so that jawans can sanitise themselves while on duty, apart from demanding more vehicles from the concerned authorities in Delhi.

"More vehicles may be demanded from the civil authorities for troops doing duty to maintain social distancing if required," the CRPF has stated in its letter sent to all Battalions deployed in Delhi. "It is not possible to maintain proper social distancing between two jawans in the accommodation already provided. Kindly more accommodation may be demanded from the civil authority at the earliest," the CRPF stated. (ANI)