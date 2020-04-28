Raj govt should focus on containing coronavirus spread, says Union Min Shekhawat

Union Minister and BJP leader Gajendra Singh Shekhawat on Tuesday said that the Rajasthan government should work on imposing the lockdown effectively in areas where the number of coronavirus cases has surged, instead of praising self for the success of 'Bhilwara model'. "Rajasthan government has been busy with getting praises for the success of Bhilwara model. However, I want to ask Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot and state Health Minister Raghu Sharma that why other areas like Jaipur or Jodhpur did not yield the same results?" Shekhawat said.

He further said, "The government was successful in Bhilwara because of its people who complied with the lockdown norms even without the government's strictness." Speaking on the ever-increasing number of cases in some districts of Rajasthan, he said, "Instead of living in complacency, the government should work harder and also do introspection on how to contain the spread of coronavirus."

As per the latest update by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, the total number of coronavirus cases in the state is 2262, of which 669 have recovered and 46 deaths have been reported. (ANI)