Left Menu
Development News Edition

Prague district mayor says he is under police protection against Russian threat

Reuters | Updated: 29-04-2020 03:42 IST | Created: 29-04-2020 03:42 IST
Prague district mayor says he is under police protection against Russian threat

The mayor of one of the Czech capital's districts said on Tuesday he had been put under police protection due to a threat that a Russian man had been sent to kill him, escalating a row between Prague and Moscow.

Mayor Ondrej Kolar of Prague 6 irked Russia in recent months after his district removed a statue of Soviet World War Two commander Marshal Ivan Konev from a square. That prompted criminal investigation by Russian authorities who saw it as an insult. Prague said such investigation of elected representatives was unacceptable.

"I can really only tell you that I have been given police protection. It was provided to me on the basis of certain realities ... that there is Russian man here whose task is to liquidate me," Kolar said in an audio recording played on Prima television. Kolar's comments followed reports in Czech news outlets - the weekly Respekt and the online daily Denikn.cz - that tied police protection of Kolar and the city of Prague Mayor Zdenek Hrib to the arrival of a Russian man carrying a diplomatic passport in early April, seen by security services as a threat, the media said.

Reuters could not verify the media reports, based on unnamed sources. Czech Prime Minister Andrej Babis said on Tuesday the country would not allow interference in its politics.

"It is impossible - if true - for some foreign country to take some actions here against our citizens," Babis told a televised news conference. Both Prague 6 and the city of Prague confirmed on Monday Kolar and Hrib were under police protection.

Kolar said Hrib was also a target as well as mayor Pavel Novotny of another Prague district, Reporyje. A spokesman for the Prague city hall declined to comment on the reasons for the protection for Hrib on Monday, citing a police decision.

The city council led by Hrib in February renamed a square outside the Russian embassy in honor of murdered Russian opposition politician Boris Nemtsov. The counter-intelligence agency BIS refused to comment on the media reports on Monday. Police declined to comment.

The Czech Foreign Ministry said a Russian diplomat accredited in Prague did return several weeks ago from a business trip and was picked up by colleagues at the airport. "It looks like another hoax," Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters on Monday when asked about the Respekt report.

The Russian embassy in Prague protested the Respekt report in a statement on Monday and did not respond to Reuters questions on Tuesday.

TRENDING

Toys, boards games, cartoons keep children with COVID-19 busy in hospital isolation wards

S.Korea says North Korea's Kim may be trying to avoid coronavirus

China's day of reckoning is coming: Global experts

Dr Jitendra Singh discusses with faculty of LBSNAA on Covid-19 related issues

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Videos

Latest News

QB Winston officially reaches one-year deal with Saints

The New Orleans Saints officially signed former Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Jameis Winston to a one-year contract, the team announced Tuesday. Financial terms were not disclosed by the Saints for Winston, who is expected to back up Dre...

15 people from Tablighi Jamaat including 10 Bangladeshis sent to jail

As many as 15 people, who are from Tablighi Jamaat, including 10 Bangladeshi nationals, were sent to jail on Tuesday, said Sheopur Superintendent of Police SSP Sampat Upadhyay.Ten Bangladeshi nationals, two people from Kolkata and three peo...

Worried about virus, US House won't return -- for now

Facing the stark, startling reality that Congress may not be able to fully resume for a year, House leaders are desperately reaching for work-from-home options after a revolt from the ranks over the health risks of convening in the coronavi...

U.S. CDC reports 981,246 coronavirus cases, 55,258 deaths

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention CDC on Tuesday reported 981,246 cases of new coronavirus, an increase of 23,371 cases from its previous count, and said the number of deaths had risen by 1,336 to 55,258.The CDC reported i...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020