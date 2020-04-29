15 people from Tablighi Jamaat including 10 Bangladeshis sent to jail

Left Menu
ANI | Sheopur (Madhya Pradesh) | Updated: 29-04-2020 04:04 IST | Created: 29-04-2020 04:04 IST
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

"Ten Bangladeshi nationals, two people from Kolkata and three people from Sheopur who are from Tablighi Jamaat, have been sent to jail on Tuesday. They all were quarantined. Some of them were tested for COVID-19 and they later turned out to be negative," Upadhyay said.

According to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, Madhya Pradesh has 2,368 COVID-19 cases, including 361 cured/discharged/migrated and 113 deaths. (ANI)

