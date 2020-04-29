Tamil Nadi CM holds meeting with district collectors to review COVID-19 situation

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami and Deputy Chief Minister O Panneerselvam on Wednesday held a meeting with District Collectors, to review the COVID-19 situation. The chief minister interacted with the officials of the state via video conference.

As many as 121 new COVID-19 positive cases were reported in the state on Tuesday, taking the total count of confirmed cases in the state to 2,058. According to the State Health Department, 32 districts of the state reported no new COVID-19 cases today.

Meanwhile, India's tally of COVID-19 cases has reached 31,332, said the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Wednesday. With 73 more deaths reported, the number of deaths due to coronavirus in the country breached the 1,000 mark and stood at 1,007. The tally is inclusive of 22,629 active coronavirus cases, 7,695 patients who have been cured/discharged and one patient migrated. (ANI)